Where Scorpio Tankers Stands With Analysts

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $87.8, with a high estimate of $100.00 and a low estimate of $82.00. This current average reflects an increase of 1.62% from the previous average price target of $86.40.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Scorpio Tankers among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jonathan Chappell Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $100.00 $99.00 Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $82.00 $85.00 Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Raises Neutral $85.00 $82.00 Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Raises Neutral $82.00 $76.00 Omar Nokta Jefferies Maintains Buy $90.00 $90.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Scorpio Tankers. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Scorpio Tankers compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Scorpio Tankers's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products. It owns, lease finances or bareboat charters in hundred ten product tankers namely thirty nine LR2 tankers, fifty seven MR tankers and forteeen Handymax tankers. The company's fleet of tankers is the largest, most eco-friendly and newest fleet on the water hauling clean petroleum products. They provide seaborne transportation of crude oil and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company generates majority of its revenue from MR vessel.

Scorpio Tankers: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Scorpio Tankers showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.8% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Scorpio Tankers's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 54.73%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Scorpio Tankers's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 8.07%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Scorpio Tankers's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.08%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Scorpio Tankers's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.5, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

