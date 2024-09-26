Where Royal Caribbean Gr Stands With Analysts

Royal Caribbean Gr (NYSE:RCL) has been analyzed by 14 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 7 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 4 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $191.79, along with a high estimate of $213.00 and a low estimate of $154.00. Marking an increase of 13.73%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $168.64.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Royal Caribbean Gr is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Raises Buy $204.00 $175.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $213.00 $210.00 Jamie Rollo Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $154.00 $140.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $210.00 $155.00 Robin Farley UBS Raises Buy $183.00 $168.00 Paul Golding Macquarie Raises Outperform $189.00 $165.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Raises Positive $180.00 $160.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Raises Outperform $195.00 $168.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $195.00 $185.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $210.00 $175.00 Andrew Didora B of A Securities Raises Neutral $172.00 $145.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Raises Buy $200.00 $180.00 Lizzie Dove Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $195.00 $170.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $185.00 $165.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Royal Caribbean Gr. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Royal Caribbean Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Royal Caribbean Gr's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Royal Caribbean Gr's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Royal Caribbean Gr Better

Royal Caribbean is the world's second-largest cruise company, operating 68 ships across five global and partner brands in the cruise vacation industry. Brands the company operates include Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea. The company also has a 50% investment in a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The selection of brands in the portfolio allows Royal to compete on the basis of innovation, quality of ships and service, variety of itineraries, choice of destinations, and price. The company completed the divestiture of its Azamara brand in 2021.

Royal Caribbean Gr's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Royal Caribbean Gr displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 16.66%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Royal Caribbean Gr's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 20.78%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Royal Caribbean Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 15.31%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Royal Caribbean Gr's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.37% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.62, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

