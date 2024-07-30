Where Royal Caribbean Gr Stands With Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 15 analysts have published ratings on Royal Caribbean Gr (NYSE:RCL) in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 7 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 4 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $182.4, a high estimate of $210.00, and a low estimate of $145.00. Observing a 11.85% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $163.07.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Royal Caribbean Gr is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Raises Positive $180.00 $160.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Raises Outperform $195.00 $168.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $195.00 $185.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $210.00 $175.00 Andrew Didora B of A Securities Raises Neutral $172.00 $145.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Raises Buy $200.00 $180.00 Lizzie Dove Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $195.00 $170.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $185.00 $165.00 Greg Badishkanian Citigroup Raises Buy $204.00 $165.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $175.00 $173.00 John Staszak Argus Research Raises Buy $172.00 $161.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Raises Buy $175.00 $151.00 Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $165.00 $159.00 Robin Farley UBS Raises Buy $168.00 $154.00 Andrew Didora B of A Securities Raises Neutral $145.00 $135.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Royal Caribbean Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Royal Caribbean Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Royal Caribbean Gr's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Royal Caribbean Gr's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Royal Caribbean Gr's Background

Royal Caribbean is the world's second-largest cruise company, operating 65 ships across five global and partner brands in the cruise vacation industry, with eight more ships on order. Brands the company operates include Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea. The company also has a 50% investment in a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The selection of brands in the portfolio allows Royal to compete on the basis of innovation, quality of ships and service, variety of itineraries, choice of destinations, and price. The company completed the divestiture of its Azamara brand in the first quarter of 2021.

Royal Caribbean Gr's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Royal Caribbean Gr showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 16.66% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Royal Caribbean Gr's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 20.78% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Royal Caribbean Gr's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 15.31% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Royal Caribbean Gr's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.37% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Royal Caribbean Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 3.62.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

