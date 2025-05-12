Where Rexford Industrial Realty Stands With Analysts

In the latest quarter, 10 analysts provided ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 6 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $40.1, with a high estimate of $47.00 and a low estimate of $35.00. A 8.24% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $43.70.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Rexford Industrial Realty is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Greg McGinniss Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $37.00 $39.00 Anthony Hau Truist Securities Lowers Buy $37.00 $44.00 Brendan Lynch Barclays Lowers Underweight $35.00 $38.00 Michael Mueller JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $37.00 $44.00 Samir Khanal Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $40.00 $43.00 Greg McGinniss Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $39.00 $47.00 Brendan Lynch Barclays Lowers Underweight $38.00 $41.00 David Rodgers Baird Lowers Neutral $47.00 $48.00 Greg McGinniss Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $47.00 $48.00 Michael Mueller JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $44.00 $45.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Rexford Industrial Realty. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Rexford Industrial Realty compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Rexford Industrial Realty's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Rexford Industrial Realty's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc is a real estate investment trust engaged in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The goal is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for stockholders by providing superior access to industrial property investments in Southern California infill markets. It has one operating segment business of investing in, operating, and repositioning/redeveloping industrial real estate properties located in Southern California infill markets.

Financial Insights: Rexford Industrial Realty

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Rexford Industrial Realty displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 17.84%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Rexford Industrial Realty's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 27.09%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rexford Industrial Realty's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.81% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rexford Industrial Realty's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.53%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.39.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

