Where Retirees Are Moving for the Perfect Mix of Cost, Comfort, and Care

Key Points

Two of the states are neighbors along the East Coast.

The third is a massive state with hard-to-beat advantages.

Each offers a good balance of of price, comfort, and care.

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It's natural for a person, whether in or entering their retirement years, to find a new place to live. After all, life's circumstances -- and resulting needs and desires -- can change drastically once the sunset years loom. Lately, retirees in the U.S. have been migrating to the Southern states to find the best combination of price, comfort, and care.

That's according to the latest annual report from moving services provider HireAHelper.com on where people of retirement age are moving to, and -- perhaps more importantly -- where they're staying. Let's identify the three most popular destinations in these recent movements, based on net migrations of folks 65 years and over, and determine why retirees are drawn there.

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1. South Carolina (net migrations in 2025: 5,427)

Although U.S. housing prices in 2025 grew at the lowest annual rate (1.3%) since 2011, they are still relatively high on a historical basis. Since retirees often have limited budgets, the affordability of a home or other type of real estate is frequently a major consideration in deciding where to live.

This is one important element that made South Carolina so appealing for incoming over-65s. Among all Eastern Seaboard states, it had the lowest average home value in the fourth quarter of 2025, according to The Motley Fool Money research report "Average House Price by State Heading Into 2026," at $297,117. That combines well with temperate weather -- always a draw for retirees, particularly those who've spent years in cold Northern climes -- and the beaches and communities dotting the state's coast.

Another item in the plus column for South Carolina is its favorable tax structure; income, property, and sales taxes are all modest relative to popular and populous states like New York and California.

Finally, one important item at the front of many elder Americans' minds is the cost of healthcare. South Carolina scores well in that category, too; according to data compiled by World Population Review, it boasts the eighth-lowest personal healthcare expenses per capita among all states, at $8,766 (by comparison, it's not far from the champion, Utah, at $7,522, and well under New York's $14,007).

2. Texas (net migrations in 2025: 5,156)

Elsewhere in the South, roving retirees settled in Texas often enough to make it the No. 2 state in terms of net migrations last year. The data crunched by HireAHelper.com reveal that folks relocating there came from across the U.S., in contrast to South Carolina (most of the net arrivals there were from neighboring states like Georgia).

While housing can get pricey in certain parts of Texas, the state is large and sprawling enough to offer bargains in smaller communities. As a result, the average home value is even lower than in South Carolina, coming in at a not-very-scary $294,786. Meanwhile, many of these budget-friendly locales are only a hop and a shout away from major urban centers such as Houston and Austin.

The lack of personal state income taxes is also a feature of the Lone Star State, and that can be irresistible for people looking to keep as much of their income as possible from retirement sources (social security payouts, pensions, etc.).

Retirees opting for Texas get to pick among several communities that are well suited for their cohort. In fact, the Motley Fool's "The 50 Best Places to Retire in the U.S. in 2026, Ranked by What Retirees Value Most" features five locations in the state. Among these, Dallas County had a final retirement score of 57, not far from the report's No. 1 U.S. retirement place (Broward County, Florida, with 64).

3. North Carolina (net migrations in 2025: 3,202)

Rounding up our trio is the other Carolina, which balances pricier real estate than its neighbor to the south with a lower income tax rate. Additionally, its per capita personal healthcare expenses are only slightly higher at $8.917. Meanwhile, like South Carolina, it boasts that attractive blend of Atlantic coast and favorable weather many retirees find so tempting.

North Carolina's government also makes a concentrated effort to attract older Americans to settle within its borders. It has flagged numerous locales in the state as Certified Retirement Communities, which meet three criteria that also top retiree wish lists.

These locales are within 30 miles of a hospital or other emergency medical services, have drafted what the state calls "comprehensive plans mapping long-term initiatives to enrich retired adults' quality of life," and have a commitment from local organizations, including businesses and media companies, to support residents over the age of 55.

North Carolina also makes an appearance in The Motley Fool's 50 Best Places to Retire survey. Buncombe County in the southwest of the state placed No. 38, with a final retirement score of 51, on the list. Buncombe is home to the very well-regarded city of Asheville, located in the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains. Retirees settled in Asheville enjoy the many and varied cultural activities the city offers, plus easy access to some of the region's best natural attractions.

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