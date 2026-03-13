Where Retirees Are Moving for Healthcare, Comfort, and Cost (All in One Place)

Key Points

You can't have it all, but you can get pretty close if you retire in the right place.

Motley Fool's Best Places to Retire report highlights Cleveland, Dallas, and Quincy as attractive locations.

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When you retire, you have to make some big choices. One of the biggest is where to live, since you may no longer be tied to your current location. That opens up a world of opportunities, and The Motley Fool's Best Places to Retire 2026 report is here to help. Here are three highly ranked options that give you access to healthcare, comfort, and low costs.

Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland is No. 4 on The Motley Fool's Best Places to Retire report. As with any location, there are trade-offs to be made. On the positive side of the ledger, Cleveland offers affordable housing, a low cost of living, plenty of culture, and world-class healthcare. Those facts could be enough to get you to move to the city.

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That said, you should probably visit any city before deciding to move there. Cleveland is located on Lake Erie. While the location can be charming in the summer, the winters can be harsh. You should probably plan your visit for the colder months.

Dallas, Texas

At No. 11 on the list, Dallas, Texas, falls just outside the top 10. However, if you hate cold weather, Dallas is a strong alternative to Cleveland. The big downside is that you have to endure very hot summers. If that's OK with you, though, Dallas has a lot to offer.

For example, Dallas offers the big-city amenities you would expect, including access to healthcare. Moreover, the cost of living is reasonable, and housing costs are around the national average. Add in the fact that Texas doesn't have a state income tax, and you might want to visit Dallas in the summer (just to make sure the heat isn't too much for you).

Quincy, Florida

You've probably heard of Cleveland and Dallas, but Quincy is a bit off the beaten path. Which is exactly why some retirees will want to consider it. Like Texas, Florida has no state income tax. Quincy itself offers small-town charm and low living costs.

However, the key is that Quincy is located near the Florida capital, Tallahassee. That means a short drive will give access to both advanced healthcare and big-city culture. Quincy comes in at No. 3 on the overall list and No. 3 on the list of the Best Places to Retire in the South, as well. Like Dallas, you'll want to visit in the summer if you plan to check it out.

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