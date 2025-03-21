Where Regions Finl Stands With Analysts

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Regions Finl (NYSE:RF) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Regions Finl and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $26.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $28.00 and a low estimate of $24.00. A 1.89% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $26.50.

A clear picture of Regions Finl's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Foran Truist Securities Lowers Hold $24.00 $26.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $28.00 $30.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Hold $26.00 $25.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Underweight $26.00 $25.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Regions Finl. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Regions Finl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Regions Finl's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Regions Finl's market standing.

Regions Financial is a regional bank based in Alabama, with branches primarily in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. Regions primarily provides traditional commercial and retail banking and also offers mortgage services, asset management, wealth management, securities brokerage, and trust services.

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Regions Finl's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.22%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Regions Finl's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 27.99%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.07%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Regions Finl's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.32%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Regions Finl's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.4.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

