Where Regenxbio Stands With Analysts

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $38.25, a high estimate of $39.00, and a low estimate of $38.00. This current average reflects an increase of 2.46% from the previous average price target of $37.33.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Regenxbio is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Yi Chen HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $39.00 $38.00 Yi Chen HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $38.00 $38.00 Paul Choi Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $38.00 - Yi Chen HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $38.00 $36.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Regenxbio. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Regenxbio compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Regenxbio's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Regenxbio's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Regenxbio's Background

Regenxbio Inc is a biotechnology company. Its main activity is the development and commercialization of recombinant adeno associated virus gene therapy to correct an underlying genetic defect. The diseases that Regenxbio platform targets are metabolic (homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia), neurodegenerative conditions (mucopolysaccharidosis), and retinal diseases (wet age-related macular degeneration, X-linked retinitis pigmentosa). The company derives the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Regenxbio: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Regenxbio displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.6%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Regenxbio's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -237.67% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Regenxbio's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -14.34%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Regenxbio's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -8.84%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.25.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

