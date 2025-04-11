Where RadNet Stands With Analysts

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for RadNet, presenting an average target of $73.5, a high estimate of $88.00, and a low estimate of $60.00. This current average represents a 16.16% decrease from the previous average price target of $87.67.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive RadNet. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |David Macdonald |Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $74.00|$88.00 | |Andrew Mok |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $60.00|$74.00 | |John Ransom |Raymond James |Lowers |Strong Buy | $65.00|$85.00 | |David Macdonald |Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $88.00|$94.00 | |Andrew Mok |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $74.00|$85.00 | |Brian Tanquilut |Jefferies |Lowers |Buy | $80.00|$100.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to RadNet. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of RadNet compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for RadNet's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into RadNet's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into RadNet's Background

RadNet Inc is a national provider of diagnostic imaging services that operates in two business segments: Imaging Center segment and Digital Health segment. The Imaging Center segment provides physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders. Services include magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), positron emission tomography (PET), nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology (X-ray), and fluoroscopy. The Digital Health segment develops and deploys clinical applications to enhance the interpretation of medical images and improve patient outcomes with an emphasis on brain, breast, prostate, and pulmonary diagnostics.

Unraveling the Financial Story of RadNet

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: RadNet's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 13.49%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: RadNet's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.12%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): RadNet's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.59%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.16%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: RadNet's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.92.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

