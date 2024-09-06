Where PVH Stands With Analysts

In the last three months, 11 analysts have published ratings on PVH (NYSE:PVH), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 4 4 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated PVH and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $129.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $149.00 and a low estimate of $100.00. Highlighting a 7.98% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $140.18.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive PVH. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kimberly Greenberger Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $100.00 $120.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $130.00 $140.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Lowers Buy $135.00 $149.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $124.00 $144.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Overweight $142.00 $154.00 Heather Balsky B of A Securities Lowers Buy $130.00 $133.00 Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $106.00 $119.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $130.00 $145.00 Heather Balsky B of A Securities Lowers Buy $133.00 $144.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $140.00 $140.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Lowers Buy $149.00 $154.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to PVH. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of PVH compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of PVH's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of PVH's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering PVH: A Closer Look

PVH designs and markets branded apparel in more than 40 countries. Its key fashion categories include men's dress shirts, ties, sportswear, underwear, and jeans. Its two designer brands, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, now generate practically all its revenue after its recent disposition of most of its smaller brands. PVH operates e-commerce sites and about 1,500 stores, licenses its brands to third parties, and distributes its merchandise through department stores and other wholesale accounts. The firm traces its history to 1881 and is based in New York City.

PVH: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: PVH displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.27%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: PVH's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.62% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): PVH's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.08%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): PVH's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.43%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: PVH's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.69.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

