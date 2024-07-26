Where Puma Biotechnology Stands With Analysts

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $7.0, a high estimate of $7.00, and a low estimate of $7.00. The average price target has stayed the same, reflecting a consistent view from analysts.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Puma Biotechnology is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Edward White HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $7.00 $7.00 Edward White HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $7.00 $7.00 Edward White HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $7.00 $7.00 Edward White HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $7.00 $7.00 Edward White HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $7.00 $7.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Puma Biotechnology. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Puma Biotechnology compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Puma Biotechnology's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Puma Biotechnology's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes innovative products to enhance cancer care and improve treatment outcomes for patients. It is currently commercializing NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib, for the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer. Also it develops alisertib. Alisertib is a selective, small-molecule inhibitor of aurora kinase A that is designed to disrupt mitosis leading to apoptosis of rapidly proliferating tumor cells that are dependent on aurora kinase A.

A Deep Dive into Puma Biotechnology's Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Challenges: Puma Biotechnology's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -17.07%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Puma Biotechnology's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -11.0%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Puma Biotechnology's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -9.22%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Puma Biotechnology's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -2.17%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Puma Biotechnology's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.17, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

