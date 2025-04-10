Where Public Service Enterprise Stands With Analysts

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of Public Service Enterprise (NYSE:PEG) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $91.0, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $83.00. This current average represents a 1.09% decrease from the previous average price target of $92.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Public Service Enterprise. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |---------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |James Thalacker |BMO Capital |Lowers |Market Perform | $83.00|$86.00 | |Nicholas Campanella |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $83.00|$84.00 | |David Arcaro |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Overweight | $100.00|$96.00 | |Julien Dumoulin-Smith|B of A Securities |Lowers |Buy | $92.00|$95.00 | |Shahriar Pourreza |Guggenheim |Maintains |Buy | $98.00|$98.00 | |James Thalacker |BMO Capital |Raises |Market Perform | $86.00|$85.00 | |Neil Kalton |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $95.00|$100.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Public Service Enterprise. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Public Service Enterprise compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Public Service Enterprise's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Public Service Enterprise's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Public Service Enterprise

Public Service Enterprise Group is the holding company for a regulated utility (PSE&G) and PSEG Power, which owns all or a share of three nuclear plans and clean energy projects. PSE&G provides regulated gas and electricity delivery services in New Jersey to a combined 4.3 million customers. Public Service Enterprise Group also operates the Long Island Power Authority system. In 2022, the company sold its gas and oil power plants in the mid-Atlantic, New York, and the Northeast.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Public Service Enterprise

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Public Service Enterprise faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -5.37% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Utilities sector.

Net Margin: Public Service Enterprise's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.6%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Public Service Enterprise's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.9%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Public Service Enterprise's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.53%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Public Service Enterprise's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

