Where Procter & Gamble Stands With Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $180.14, with a high estimate of $190.00 and a low estimate of $170.00. Observing a 3.63% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $173.83.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Procter & Gamble among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Powers Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $176.00 $171.00 Filippo Falorni Citigroup Raises Buy $190.00 $177.00 Kevin Grundy Exane BNP Paribas Announces Outperform $187.00 - Chris Graja Argus Research Raises Buy $185.00 $180.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Raises Overweight $170.00 $168.00 Steve Powers Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $171.00 $172.00 Kaumil Gajrawala Jefferies Raises Buy $182.00 $175.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Procter & Gamble. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Procter & Gamble compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Procter & Gamble's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About Procter & Gamble

Since its founding in 1837, Procter & Gamble has become one of the world's largest consumer product manufacturers, generating more than $80 billion in annual sales. It operates with a lineup of leading brands, including more than 20 that generate north of $1 billion each in annual global sales, such as Tide laundry detergent, Charmin toilet paper, Pantene shampoo, and Pampers diapers. P&G sold its last remaining food brand, Pringles, to Kellogg in calendar 2012. Sales outside its home turf represent around 53% of the firm's consolidated total.

Procter & Gamble: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Procter & Gamble's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.63%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 18.25%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Procter & Gamble's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 7.6%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Procter & Gamble's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.07%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.65.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

