Where Poseida Therapeutics Stands With Analysts

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Poseida Therapeutics, presenting an average target of $20.0, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. This current average has not changed from the previous average price target.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Poseida Therapeutics among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Arthur He HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Arthur He HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Arthur He HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Arthur He HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Poseida Therapeutics. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Poseida Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Poseida Therapeutics's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Poseida Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Poseida Therapeutics: A Closer Look

Poseida Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on leveraging non-viral gene engineering technologies to create life-saving therapeutics for patients with a high unmet medical need. It has built a pipeline of autologous and allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell, or CAR-T, product candidates, initially focused on the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumours.

Poseida Therapeutics: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Poseida Therapeutics showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 667.19% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Poseida Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 28.2%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Poseida Therapeutics's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 27.34%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Poseida Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 6.83%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Poseida Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.95, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

