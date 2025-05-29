Where Phreesia Stands With Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Phreesia and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $32.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $35.00 and a low estimate of $28.00. Experiencing a 2.44% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $32.80.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Phreesia by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Close Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $34.00 $35.00 Scott Schoenhaus Keybanc Lowers Overweight $28.00 $30.00 Robert Simmons DA Davidson Lowers Buy $34.00 $36.00 Richard Close Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $35.00 $34.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Maintains Buy $29.00 $29.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Phreesia. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Phreesia. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Phreesia compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Phreesia compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Phreesia's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Phreesia's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Phreesia analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know Phreesia Better

Phreesia Inc is a provider of comprehensive software solutions that improve the operational and financial performance of healthcare organizations by activating patients in their care to optimize patient health outcomes. Through its SaaS-based technology platform, it offers healthcare services clients a robust suite of integrated solutions that manage patient access, registration, payments, and clinical support. The Phreesia Platform encompasses a comprehensive range of technologies and services, including, initial patient contact, registration, automated answering services, appointment scheduling, payments, and post-appointment patient surveys.

Financial Insights: Phreesia

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Phreesia displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 15.45%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Phreesia's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -5.83% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Phreesia's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -2.46%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -1.67%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Phreesia's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.07.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PHR

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for PHR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.