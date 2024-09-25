Where People Are Doing Most Home Renovations – 2024 Study

As households pay off their mortgage and property values increase, equity in the home increases. Homeowners often have the option to tap into this equity by refinancing and taking cash out. Sometimes these loans are used to improve the property through renovations, which can in turn help improve the property value and the homeowner's quality of life. The number of these loans in a particular area can help indicate the housing market’s momentum and residents’ financial stake in the home.

Considering this, SmartAsset ranked 40 of the largest U.S. metro areas based on the number of home equity loans intended for renovations issued in 2023 relative to the local population.

Key Findings

Residents of the Milwaukee metro area are doing the most home renovations per capita. Just over 5,600 home equity loans were issued for the purpose of making home renovations in this Wisconsin metro, more than any other city when accounting for the local population. The median loan amount was $65,000 with a 6.50% interest rate (the lowest interest rate studywide), and these homeowners typically bring in $120,000 annually.

Just over 5,600 home equity loans were issued for the purpose of making home renovations in this Wisconsin metro, more than any other city when accounting for the local population. The median loan amount was $65,000 with a 6.50% interest rate (the lowest interest rate studywide), and these homeowners typically bring in $120,000 annually. Over 12,000 home renovation loans were issued from equity in this metro area. The Atlanta, GA metro had the highest amount of equity loans meant for renovations issued. These homeowners faced a higher-than-average interest rate on these loans at 8.30%, with a median loan amount of $85,000. Overall, the Atlanta metro ranked 19th when the number of these loans is compared to the size of the population.

The Atlanta, GA metro had the highest amount of equity loans meant for renovations issued. These homeowners faced a higher-than-average interest rate on these loans at 8.30%, with a median loan amount of $85,000. Overall, the Atlanta metro ranked 19th when the number of these loans is compared to the size of the population. Homeowners are using over $200,000 for renovations in these Bay Area metros. The San Jose and San Francisco metro areas had the largest median loan amounts for home renovations at $205,000 each. The median property values for these properties were $1.55 million and $1.64 million, respectively.

The San Jose and San Francisco metro areas had the largest median loan amounts for home renovations at $205,000 each. The median property values for these properties were $1.55 million and $1.64 million, respectively. The Denver metro had the highest interest rates for home renovations. Ranking sixth overall for the highest rate of home renovation loans issued, Denver area residents saw a median interest rate of 8.7% on these loans, with a median $95,000 taken out for renovations.

Top 10 Metro Areas Where Home Renovation Loans Are Being Issued Most

Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI Home renovation loans issued per capita: 0.003593

Number of home renovation loans issued: 5,606

Median loan amount: $65,000

Median interest rate: 6.50%

Median property value: $365,000

Median household income: $120,000

Metro population: 1,560,424

Raleigh-Cary, NC Home renovation loans issued per capita: 0.003309

Number of home renovation loans issued: 4,994

Median loan amount: $85,000

Median interest rate: 7.49%

Median property value: $485,000

Median household income: $134,000

Metro population: 1,509,231

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Home renovation loans issued per capita: 0.003081

Number of home renovation loans issued: 5,170

Median loan amount: $85,000

Median interest rate: 7.50%

Median property value: $475,000

Median household income: $114,000

Metro population: 1,677,803

Pittsburgh, PA Home renovation loans issued per capita: 0.002909

Number of home renovation loans issued: 7,048

Median loan amount: $55,000

Median interest rate: 7.64%

Median property value: $265,000

Median household income: $105,000

Metro population: 2,422,725

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Home renovation loans issued per capita: 0.002898

Number of home renovation loans issued: 7,273

Median loan amount: $75,000

Median interest rate: 8.25%

Median property value: $585,000

Median household income: $132,000

Metro population: 2,509,925

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Home renovation loans issued per capita: 0.002788

Number of home renovation loans issued: 8,377

Median loan amount: $95,000

Median interest rate: 8.70%

Median property value: $655,000

Median household income: $145,000

Metro population: 3,005,131

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Home renovation loans issued per capita: 0.002745

Number of home renovation loans issued: 7,700

Median loan amount: $85,000

Median interest rate: 7.50%

Median property value: $465,000

Median household income: $121,000

Metro population: 2,805,115

Columbus, OH Home renovation loans issued per capita: 0.002651

Number of home renovation loans issued: 5,779

Median loan amount: $75,000

Median interest rate: 8.49%

Median property value: $375,000

Median household income: $116,000

Metro population: 2,180,271

Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Home renovation loans issued per capita: 0.002607

Number of home renovation loans issued: 9,679

Median loan amount: $65,000

Median interest rate: 7.88%

Median property value: $415,000

Median household income: $130,000

Metro population: 3,712,020

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Home renovation loans issued per capita: 0.002551

Number of home renovation loans issued: 5,458

Median loan amount: $65,000

Median interest rate: 8.25%

Median property value: $335,000

Median household income: $109,000

Metro population: 2,139,689

Data and Methodology

To find where people are doing the most home renovations, SmartAsset reviewed Home Mortgage Disclosure Act data for 2023. Specifically, originated loans intended for home renovations were compared to the size of the local population according to 2023 U.S. Census Bureau data. The median income of these homeowners, as well as subject property value and interest rate, were also considered.

Questions about this study? Contact us at press@smartasset.com

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/Hispanolistic

The post Where People Are Doing Most Home Renovations – 2024 Study appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.