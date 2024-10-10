Where PayPal Holdings Stands With Analysts

21 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 11 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 7 4 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated PayPal Holdings and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $80.33, accompanied by a high estimate of $95.00 and a low estimate of $69.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 5.84% increase from the previous average price target of $75.90.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of PayPal Holdings's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Harshita Rawat Bernstein Raises Market Perform $80.00 $75.00 Rufus Hone BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $73.00 $72.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Overweight $92.00 $85.00 Bryan Keane Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $94.00 $74.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral $69.00 $69.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Outperform $78.00 $78.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Maintains Outperform $90.00 $90.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Overweight $80.00 $77.00 Kazuya Nishimura Daiwa Capital Raises Outperform $72.00 $68.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Overweight $85.00 $81.00 Bryan Bergin TD Cowen Raises Hold $70.00 $68.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $70.00 $65.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Outperform $80.00 $77.00 Timothy Chiodo UBS Raises Neutral $72.00 $71.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $84.00 $84.00 Paul Golding Macquarie Raises Outperform $90.00 $85.00 Rufus Hone BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $72.00 $65.00 Anthony Butler Susquehanna Raises Positive $83.00 $71.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00 Harshita Rawat Bernstein Raises Outperform $78.00 $71.00 Gus Gala Monness, Crespi, Hardt Raises Buy $95.00 $88.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to PayPal Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of PayPal Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for PayPal Holdings's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of PayPal Holdings's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know PayPal Holdings Better

PayPal was spun off from eBay in 2015 and provides electronic payment solutions to merchants and consumers, with a focus on online transactions. The company had 426 million active accounts at the end of 2023. The company also owns Venmo, a person-to-person payment platform.

PayPal Holdings: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: PayPal Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.21%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: PayPal Holdings's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 14.31%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 5.46%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): PayPal Holdings's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.35%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: PayPal Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.47, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

