Where PayPal Holdings Stands With Analysts

In the preceding three months, 15 analysts have released ratings for PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 9 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 7 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated PayPal Holdings and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $72.13, accompanied by a high estimate of $90.00 and a low estimate of $60.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 11.33% increase from the previous average price target of $64.79.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of PayPal Holdings among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dan Dolev Mizuho Raises Buy $90.00 $68.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $65.00 $60.00 Bryan Bergin TD Cowen Raises Hold $68.00 $58.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Raises Outperform $84.00 $74.00 Rufus Hone BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $65.00 $64.00 Timothy Chiodo UBS Raises Neutral $71.00 $63.00 David Togut Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $65.00 $60.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Raises Neutral $68.00 $60.00 Charles Nabhan Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $75.00 $70.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Outperform $77.00 $70.00 David Scharf JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $82.00 $70.00 Harshita Rawat Bernstein Raises Market Perform $68.00 $66.00 David Scharf JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $70.00 $68.00 David Togut Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $60.00 $56.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $74.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to PayPal Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of PayPal Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for PayPal Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of PayPal Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on PayPal Holdings analyst ratings.

Get to Know PayPal Holdings Better

PayPal was spun off from eBay in 2015 and provides electronic payment solutions to merchants and consumers, with a focus on online transactions. The company had 426 million active accounts at the end of 2023. The company also owns Venmo, a person-to-person payment platform.

PayPal Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: PayPal Holdings's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.36%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: PayPal Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 11.53%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.25%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): PayPal Holdings's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.07%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, PayPal Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PYPL

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 B of A Securities Downgrades Buy Neutral Feb 2022 Mizuho Maintains Buy Feb 2022 Barclays Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for PYPL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.