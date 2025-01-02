Where Parsons Stands With Analysts

During the last three months, 6 analysts shared their evaluations of Parsons (NYSE:PSN), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 4 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Parsons and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $116.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $125.00 and a low estimate of $110.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 4.95% from the previous average price target of $111.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Parsons. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Noah Poponak Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $111.00 $103.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Lowers Buy $110.00 $130.00 Sangita Jain Keybanc Raises Overweight $122.00 $116.00 Andrew Wittmann Baird Raises Outperform $125.00 $103.00 Brian Gesuale Raymond James Maintains Outperform $115.00 $115.00 Sangita Jain Keybanc Raises Overweight $116.00 $99.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Parsons. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Parsons compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Parsons's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Parsons's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Parsons analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Parsons

Parsons Corp is a provider of technology-driven solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets. The business activities of the group are carried out through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment is a high-end service and technology provider to the U.S. government, delivering timely, cost-effective solutions for mission-critical projects, whereas the Critical Infrastructure segment provides integrated design and engineering services for complex physical and digital infrastructure around the globe.

Understanding the Numbers: Parsons's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Parsons displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 27.6%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Parsons's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.97%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Parsons's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.18%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Parsons's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.35%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Parsons's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.6.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PSN

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 B of A Securities Upgrades Underperform Neutral Mar 2022 Raymond James Initiates Coverage On Outperform Dec 2021 William Blair Downgrades Outperform Market Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for PSN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.