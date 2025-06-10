Where to Park Cash if You’re Worried about the Stock Market

The investing information provided on this page is for educational purposes only. NerdWallet, Inc. does not offer advisory or brokerage services, nor does it recommend or advise investors to buy or sell particular stocks, securities or other investments.

In recent weeks, 44% of Americans in households making $125,000 or more say they’ve put more cash aside to cover future expenses. That’s according to the Conference Board’s May Consumer Confidence report.

But are they investing it?

“Keeping money in cash forever isn’t a plan,” says Rebecca Palmer, a certified financial planner in Washington, D.C., and head of guidance for financial planning platform Fruitful.

“It’s actually postponing a plan,” she says.

More than a third (37.7%) of consumers expect stock prices to decline over the next 12 months, according to the report. That’s a more optimistic number than April’s 47.2%, but still higher than the 23.7% who expected a drop in January.

“There’s definitely a feeling of fear in the markets right now,” Palmer says. “A lot of people are feeling this, [and] it’s OK.”

But she emphasizes that fear is a starting point, not a strategy.

Why are people nervous about the market?

Turbulence has contributed to people’s investing anxiety. According to some measures, the level of stock market volatility in April was at its highest point since 2020.

Today’s investors are also knee-deep in alarming headlines and social media doom, Palmer says.

“They just have a lot more overwhelm to deal with than prior generations did, even if it’s the same kind of market turbulence that happens,” she says.

But keeping money in a checking account, earning no interest (or in a pillowcase, you know who you are) can put you at a disadvantage.

“You’re losing money to inflation,” Palmer says.

Where can you put your money?

If the stock market is making you uneasy, or you’re keeping money accessible for a nearer-term goal, here are a few places you can consider putting your cash to earn interest and stay ahead of rising consumer prices.

High-yield savings accounts

Potential interest rate: 4%+

High-yield savings accounts offer higher interest than savings accounts at traditional banks. Many banks offering these rates are online, and if they’re FDIC-insured, they offer the same protections for your money as brick-and-mortar banks.

“If you can get 4% on your savings, or even 3.8%, versus the point-nothing that one of the big brick-and-mortar banks are going to have, then take the better rate,” says Cindy Sforza, a CFP with Lucidity Wealth Advisors in Brea, California.

Bank certificates of deposit (CDs)

Potential interest rate: 4%+

A certificate of deposit (CD) is a short-term savings account that allows you to lock in an interest rate for a certain time period — i.e., six to 12 months, with some terms as long as five years.

The trade-off is that your money is also locked in; you’ll pay a penalty if you withdraw early.

When CD interest rates are higher than other savings accounts, this can be an easy way to earn some interest. But when CD interest rates match what you’ll find in other short-term places, it may not be worth committing, Sforza says.

“Frankly, CD rates today are pretty close to what you can get in a high-yield savings account anyway, and a CD is a time commitment,” Sforza says. “Just do your rate shopping, and see if it makes sense to tie it up in a CD.”

Your goals will determine your choice — if you need to keep the money accessible, a CD might not be your top pick.

Money market accounts

Potential interest rate: 3.5% - 4.4%

A money market account is a savings account that offers a higher interest rate than traditional savings accounts, along with limited check-writing and debit card access to your funds. Money market rates may not match the best high-yield savings accounts, but HYSAs typically don’t offer checks or debit cards.

“[Money market accounts] might give you a slightly lower rate on your money because it’s a little bit more accessible versus the savings account,” Sforza says.

Treasury bills

Potential interest rate: 4%+

Treasury bills, or T-bills, are government-backed investments with terms ranging from four weeks to one year. You can buy T-bills from a bank or brokerage, or invest directly through TreasuryDirect.gov.

“It’s not the greatest website in the world,” says John Bell, a CFP with Free State Financial Planning in Columbia, Maryland.

But if you link your bank account to the site, he says, you have the option to invest in your T-bill of choice — and to have your money automatically reinvested when that T-bill matures, if desired.

Another relatively new option available is a Treasury account, which is offered at some brokerage firms and does the work of buying T-bills for you, holding them to maturity, and then reinvesting the profits.

The advantage of Treasury bills, aside from their low risk and the fact that they’re government-secured, is that the interest you earn is state and local tax-free.

“So you’re getting a little bit more yield there too, especially if you’re in a high tax state,” Bell says.

Many brokers also offer a Treasury exchange-traded fund (ETF) or index fund that lets you invest in a basket of different Treasury products.

What’s the bottom line?

Although the methods above will earn interest, they’re not the best solution for long-term savings and investing, Sforza says. If it’s money you’re not going to touch for at least five years, you’re probably better off investing it, she says.

“Yes, the market goes up and down, but that’s your long-term money,” she says. “That’s not the money you’re relying on tomorrow to pay your bills.”

If the idea of the stock market stresses you out, consider letting your portfolio do the work for you. Index funds, index ETFs and target-date retirement funds are an easy way to dip your toes in the investing waters, Sforza says.

More From NerdWallet

Kate Ashford, CSA® writes for NerdWallet. Email: kashford@nerdwallet.com. Twitter: @kateashford.

The article Where to Park Cash if You’re Worried about the Stock Market originally appeared on NerdWallet.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.