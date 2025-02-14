Where Pagaya Techs Stands With Analysts

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Pagaya Techs (NASDAQ:PGY), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $19.12, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $11.00. Experiencing a 20.33% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $24.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Pagaya Techs by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Scharf JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $26.00 $25.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $25.00 $25.00 Peter Christiansen Citigroup Raises Buy $14.50 $13.00 Rayna Kumar UBS Lowers Neutral $11.00 $33.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Pagaya Techs. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Pagaya Techs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Pagaya Techs's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Pagaya Techs's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Pagaya Techs

Pagaya Technologies Ltd is a financial technology company working to reshape the lending marketplace by using machine learning, big data analytics, and sophisticated AI-driven credit and analysis technology. It was built to provide a comprehensive solution to enable the credit industry to deliver customers a positive experience while simultaneously enhancing the broader credit ecosystem. Its proprietary API seamlessly integrates into its next-gen infrastructure network of partners to deliver a premium customer user experience and greater access to credit. The company generates majority of its revenue from United States.

Financial Milestones: Pagaya Techs's Journey

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Pagaya Techs displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 23.75%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Pagaya Techs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -27.07%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -13.66%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pagaya Techs's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.78%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, Pagaya Techs faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

