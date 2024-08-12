Where Pagaya Techs Stands With Analysts

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for Pagaya Techs (NASDAQ:PGY), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Pagaya Techs and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $23.67, accompanied by a high estimate of $42.00 and a low estimate of $13.00. This current average represents a 9.83% decrease from the previous average price target of $26.25.

A clear picture of Pagaya Techs's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Scharf JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $25.00 $25.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Maintains Neutral $13.00 $13.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $42.00 $42.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Announces Outperform $23.00 - David Scharf JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $25.00 $25.00 Peter Christiansen Citigroup Announces Neutral $14.00 -

Pagaya Technologies Ltd is a financial technology company working to reshape the lending marketplace by using machine learning, big data analytics, and sophisticated AI-driven credit and analysis technology. It was built to provide a comprehensive solution to enable the credit industry to deliver customers a positive experience while simultaneously enhancing the broader credit ecosystem. Its proprietary API seamlessly integrates into its next-gen infrastructure network of partners to deliver a premium customer user experience and greater access to credit. The company generates majority of its revenue from United States.

A Deep Dive into Pagaya Techs's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Pagaya Techs showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 35.23% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Pagaya Techs's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -8.95%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -3.58%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pagaya Techs's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -1.58% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Pagaya Techs's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.98, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

