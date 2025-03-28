Where Oxford Industries Stands With Analysts

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Oxford Industries and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $67.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $80.00 and a low estimate of $57.00. Highlighting a 14.6% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $78.75.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Oxford Industries by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mauricio Serna UBS Lowers Neutral $57.00 $66.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $64.00 $68.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $68.00 $86.00 Alex Markgraff Keybanc Lowers Overweight $80.00 $95.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Oxford Industries. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Oxford Industries compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Oxford Industries's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Oxford Industries's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries Inc is an apparel manufacturing company that designs, sources, markets, and distributes products under the brand name Tommy Bahama, and Lilly Pulitzer. Tommy Bahama designs, sources, markets, and distributes men's and women's sportswear and related products. Lilly Pulitzer designs, sources, markets, and distributes upscale collections of women's and women's dresses, sportswear, and related products. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Tommy Bahama division.

A Deep Dive into Oxford Industries's Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Oxford Industries's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 October, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -5.7%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Oxford Industries's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.28%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Oxford Industries's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.64%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Oxford Industries's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.33%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Oxford Industries's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.71.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

