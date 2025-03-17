Where Owens-Corning Stands With Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 8 analysts have evaluated Owens-Corning (NYSE:OC), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $208.38, a high estimate of $235.00, and a low estimate of $176.00. A decline of 6.24% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Owens-Corning among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Dahl RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $212.00 $212.00 Michael Rehaut JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $176.00 $200.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Lowers Overweight $215.00 $245.00 Mike Dahl RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $212.00 $224.00 John Lovallo UBS Lowers Buy $235.00 $245.00 Sam Reid Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $200.00 $225.00 Garik Shmois Loop Capital Lowers Buy $210.00 $215.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Buy $207.00 $212.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Owens-Corning. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Owens-Corning compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Owens-Corning's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Owens-Corning's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Owens-Corning analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Owens-Corning

Owens-Corning Inc is a manufacturer of glass fiber utilized in composites and building materials. It has an integrated business model with four reportable segments: Composites, Insulation, Doors, and Roofing. It generates maximum revenue from the Roofing segment. Its Roofing segment laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, roofing components, synthetic packaging materials, and oxidized asphalt. It meets the growing demand for longer-lasting, aesthetically attractive laminate products with modest capital investment. Geographically the company generates the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Owens-Corning: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Owens-Corning's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 23.26% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Owens-Corning's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -9.08%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -4.82%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.77%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Owens-Corning's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.11. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

