Where Oscar Health Stands With Analysts

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $26.0, a high estimate of $28.00, and a low estimate of $23.00. This current average has not changed from the previous average price target.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Oscar Health is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jonathan Yong UBS Announces Neutral $23.00 - Jessica Tassan Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $28.00 $28.00 Jessica Tassan Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $28.00 $25.00 Jessica Tassan Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $25.00 $25.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Oscar Health. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Oscar Health compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Oscar Health's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Oscar Health's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Oscar Health analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Oscar Health

Oscar Health Inc is a health insurance company. The company provides various insurance plans for individuals, families, and employees. Also, the company provides virtual care, doctor support, scheduling appointments, and other related services. The company provides plans in the Medicare Advantage program to adults who are age 65 and older and eligible for traditional Medicare but who instead select coverage through a private market plan.

Oscar Health's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Oscar Health displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 45.81%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Oscar Health's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.53%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Oscar Health's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.18%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Oscar Health's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.19%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Oscar Health's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.26, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for OSCR

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Feb 2022 Goldman Sachs Upgrades Sell Neutral Jan 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for OSCR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.