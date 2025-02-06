Where OptimizeRx Stands With Analysts

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) has been analyzed by 10 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $8.75, along with a high estimate of $16.00 and a low estimate of $5.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 32.69% lower than the prior average price target of $13.00.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of OptimizeRx by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Constantine Davides JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $8.00 $8.00 Sean Dodge RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $6.00 $7.00 Eric Martinuzzi Lake Street Maintains Buy $11.00 $11.00 Neil Chatterji B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $13.00 $17.00 Jeff Garro Stephens & Co. Announces Equal-Weight $5.50 - Constantine Davides JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $8.00 $16.00 Sean Dodge RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $7.00 $14.00 Richard Baldry Roth MKM Lowers Buy $16.00 $20.00 David Grossman Stifel Lowers Buy $8.00 $13.00 Stephanie Davis Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $5.00 $11.00

OptimizeRx Corp is engaged in the healthcare market in the United States. It provides digital health messaging via electronic health records, providing a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers and patients. The cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and clinical information. Its products offering are Financial Messaging, Brand and Clinical Messaging, Brand Support, and Patient Engagement.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, OptimizeRx showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 30.48% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: OptimizeRx's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -42.82%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -7.75%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): OptimizeRx's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.4%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: OptimizeRx's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.31, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

