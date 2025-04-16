Where OneStream Stands With Analysts

In the preceding three months, 10 analysts have released ratings for OneStream (NASDAQ:OS), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $30.6, a high estimate of $38.00, and a low estimate of $26.00. Experiencing a 14.09% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $35.62.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive OneStream is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Chris Quintero |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Overweight | $27.00|$34.00 | |Terry Tillman |Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $27.00|$37.00 | |Adam Hotchkiss |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Buy | $31.00|$36.00 | |Brett Huff |Stephens & Co. |Announces |Overweight | $27.00|- | |Brett Huff |Stephens & Co. |Announces |Overweight | $27.00|- | |Chris Quintero |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Overweight | $34.00|$37.00 | |Daniel Jester |BMO Capital |Lowers |Outperform | $34.00|$38.00 | |John Difucci |Guggenheim |Maintains |Buy | $35.00|$35.00 | |Scott Berg |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $38.00|$38.00 | |Mark Murphy |JP Morgan |Lowers |Neutral | $26.00|$30.00 |

Key Insights:

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into OneStream's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into OneStream's Background

OneStream Inc is an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and broader operational data and processes within a single platform. The Digital Finance Cloud of the company provides a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business and day-to-day execution. Company platform unifies core financial and operational data and processes within a single platform, with solutions that maintain the integrity of corporate reporting standards for Finance while providing operationally insights for business users.

OneStream's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: OneStream's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 29.13%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: OneStream's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -23.74%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): OneStream's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -8.78%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.0%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: OneStream's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.05, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

