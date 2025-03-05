Where Olaplex Hldgs Stands With Analysts

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Olaplex Hldgs (NASDAQ:OLPX), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Olaplex Hldgs and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $2.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $2.00 and a low estimate of $2.00. This current average has increased by 6.38% from the previous average price target of $1.88.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Olaplex Hldgs among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $2.00 $2.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $2.00 $2.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $2.00 $2.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $2.00 $1.50

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Olaplex Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Olaplex Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Olaplex Hldgs's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Olaplex Hldgs

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a science-enabled, technology-driven beauty company. It offers science-backed solutions that improve hair health. It identifies consumers' most relevant haircare concerns in collaboration with the community of professional hairstylists and consumers and strives to address them through its proprietary technology and innovation capabilities. It offers products through a global omnichannel platform serving the professional, specialty retail, and DTC channels. The company derives its revenue through the sale of its hair care products. The company generates major revenue from Professional sales channel followed by Specialty Retail and then DTC. Geographically the company generates the majority of its revenue from International market.

Olaplex Hldgs: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Olaplex Hldgs's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -3.62%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Olaplex Hldgs's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.43% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Olaplex Hldgs's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.7%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Olaplex Hldgs's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.84%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, Olaplex Hldgs adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

