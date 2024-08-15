Where M&T Bank Stands With Analysts

Across the recent three months, 15 analysts have shared their insights on M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 7 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 2 3 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $177.8, with a high estimate of $220.00 and a low estimate of $160.00. Marking an increase of 7.02%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $166.13.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of M&T Bank among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $165.00 $170.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $220.00 $195.00 Steven Alexopoulos JP Morgan Raises Neutral $183.00 $180.00 Ebrahim Poonawala B of A Securities Raises Buy $188.00 $160.00 Frank Schiraldi Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $190.00 $164.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $195.00 $180.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Raises Outperform $174.00 $160.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Raises Neutral $185.00 $159.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $180.00 $170.00 Ken Usdin Jefferies Raises Hold $161.00 $160.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Market Perform $170.00 $170.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $168.00 $157.00 Frank Schiraldi Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $164.00 $164.00 Frank Schiraldi Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $164.00 $152.00 Ken Usdin Jefferies Raises Hold $160.00 $151.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to M&T Bank. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of M&T Bank compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for M&T Bank's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into M&T Bank's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

M&T Bank is one of the largest regional banks in the United States, with branches in New York, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and New Jersey. The bank was founded to serve manufacturing and trading businesses around the Erie Canal and is primarily focused on commercial real estate and commercial-related lending, with some retail operations also present.

M&T Bank: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining M&T Bank's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -11.53% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: M&T Bank's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 27.19%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): M&T Bank's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.46%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): M&T Bank's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.3%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: M&T Bank's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.62, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

