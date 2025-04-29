Where Molson Coors Beverage Stands With Analysts

During the last three months, 12 analysts shared their evaluations of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 6 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 4 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $65.0, a high estimate of $72.00, and a low estimate of $56.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 4.0% from the previous average price target of $62.50.

The standing of Molson Coors Beverage among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Gerald Pascarelli |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $72.00|$72.00 | |Gerald Pascarelli |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $72.00|$72.00 | |Lauren Lieberman |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $61.00|$62.00 | |Lauren Lieberman |Barclays |Raises |Equal-Weight | $62.00|$56.00 | |Lauren Lieberman |Barclays |Raises |Underweight | $56.00|$48.00 | |Peter Grom |UBS |Raises |Neutral | $63.00|$58.00 | |Gerald Pascarelli |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $72.00|$72.00 | |Dara Mohsenian |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Equal-Weight | $63.00|$60.00 | |Gerald Pascarelli |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $72.00|$72.00 | |Gerald Pascarelli |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $72.00|$72.00 | |Filippo Falorni |Citigroup |Raises |Neutral | $57.00|$47.00 | |Andrea Teixeira |JP Morgan |Lowers |Neutral | $58.00|$59.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Molson Coors Beverage. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Molson Coors Beverage compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Molson Coors Beverage's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Molson Coors Beverage's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Molson Coors Beverage analyst ratings.

Delving into Molson Coors Beverage's Background

Molson Coors owns well-known beer brands including Miller, Coors, Blue Moon, and Carling and ranks as the second-largest beer maker in both value and volume terms in the US, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Through licensing agreements, the firm also brews and distributes beer and hard seltzer under partner brands from Heineken, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Asahi, and Coca-Cola. The brewer uses independent distributors in the US, given the three-tier distribution requirements, while using a combination of distributors and an in-house sales team in Canada and Europe. North America remains its largest market, contributing over 80% of total revenue.

A Deep Dive into Molson Coors Beverage's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Molson Coors Beverage's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.98%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Molson Coors Beverage's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.52%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Molson Coors Beverage's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.18%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Molson Coors Beverage's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.09%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Molson Coors Beverage's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.47, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

