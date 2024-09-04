Where Mitek Systems Stands With Analysts

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $12.12, with a high estimate of $15.00 and a low estimate of $9.50. Highlighting a 37.85% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $19.50.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Mitek Systems. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Surinder Thind Jefferies Lowers Hold $9.50 $17.00 Scott Buck HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $11.00 $19.00 Allen Klee Maxim Group Lowers Buy $13.00 $23.00 Chad Bennett Craig-Hallum Lowers Buy $15.00 $19.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Mitek Systems. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Mitek Systems compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Mitek Systems's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Mitek Systems's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems Inc is engaged in the development, sale, and service of proprietary software solutions related to mobile imaging. The firm is a software development company with expertise in artificial intelligence, and machine learning. It is serving more than 7,800 financial services organizations and leading marketplace and financial technology brands across the globe. Mitek's Mobile Deposit solution is used by consumers for mobile check deposits. The company's Mobile Verify verifies a user's identity online enabling organizations to build safer digital communities, whereas CheckReader enables financial institutions to automatically extract data from a check image received across any deposit channel - branch, ATM, RDC, and mobile.

Financial Milestones: Mitek Systems's Journey

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Mitek Systems's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.43%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Mitek Systems's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.48% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Mitek Systems's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.1%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Mitek Systems's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.05%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, Mitek Systems faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

