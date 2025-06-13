Where Mid-America Apartment Stands With Analysts

10 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Mid-America Apartment (NYSE:MAA) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $173.0, a high estimate of $194.00, and a low estimate of $160.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 0.29% increase from the previous average price target of $172.50.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Mid-America Apartment's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $180.00 $194.00 Vikram Malhotra Mizuho Lowers Neutral $161.00 $166.00 Aaron Hecht JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $170.00 $160.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Lowers Buy $171.00 $174.00 Buck Horne Raymond James Lowers Outperform $175.00 $185.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $194.00 $182.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $172.00 $160.00 Wesley Golladay Baird Raises Neutral $162.00 $161.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $160.00 $163.00 Buck Horne Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $185.00 $180.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Mid-America Apartment. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

To gain a panoramic view of Mid-America Apartment's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Mid-America Apartment analyst ratings.

Delving into Mid-America Apartment's Background

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc or MAA, is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, operation, and development of multifamily apartment communities located in the southeastern and southwestern United States. The company operates two reportable segments; Same Store includes communities that the Company has owned and have been stabilized for at least a full 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year and Non-Same Store and Other includes recently acquired communities, communities being developed or in lease-up, communities that have been disposed of or identified for disposition, communities that have experienced a casualty loss and stabilized communities that do not meet the requirements to be Same Store communities.

Financial Milestones: Mid-America Apartment's Journey

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Mid-America Apartment's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.04%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 32.91%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Mid-America Apartment's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.03%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Mid-America Apartment's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.53% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Mid-America Apartment's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.84, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

