Where MGM Resorts Intl Stands With Analysts

In the latest quarter, 7 analysts provided ratings for MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE:MGM), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $53.86, a high estimate of $59.00, and a low estimate of $44.00. This current average has decreased by 1.17% from the previous average price target of $54.50.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of MGM Resorts Intl among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $53.00 $55.00 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Raises Positive $55.00 $54.00 Jordan Bender JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $59.00 $58.00 Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $55.00 $56.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $44.00 $47.00 Clark Lampen BTIG Announces Buy $53.00 - Jordan Bender JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $58.00 $57.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to MGM Resorts Intl. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of MGM Resorts Intl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of MGM Resorts Intl's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind MGM Resorts Intl

MGM Resorts is the largest resort operator on the Las Vegas Strip with 35,000 guest rooms and suites, representing about one fourth of all units in the market. The company's Vegas properties include MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Park MGM, Luxor, New York-New York, and Bellagio. The Strip contributed approximately 62% of total EBITDAR in 2023. MGM also owns US regional assets, which represented low-20s of 2023 EBITDAR (MGM's Macao EBITDAR was 17% of the total in 2023). MGM's US sports and iGaming operations are currently a high-single-digit percentage of its total revenue. The company also operates the 56%-owned MGM China casinos with a new property that opened on the Cotai Strip in early 2018. Further, we estimate MGM will open a resort in Japan in 2030.

MGM Resorts Intl: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining MGM Resorts Intl's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 13.17% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: MGM Resorts Intl's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 4.96%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.99%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): MGM Resorts Intl's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.52% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: MGM Resorts Intl's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 9.08. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

