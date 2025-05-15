Where Mattel Stands With Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $22.5, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $22.25, the current average has increased by 1.12%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Mattel by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Baker DA Davidson Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 Stephen Laszczyk Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $21.00 $24.00 James Hardiman Citigroup Raises Buy $22.00 $19.00 Megan Alexander Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $17.00 $16.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Mattel. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Mattel compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Mattel compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Mattel's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Mattel's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Mattel

Mattel manufactures and markets toy products that are sold to its wholesale customers and direct to retail consumers. The company offers products for children and families, including toys for infants and preschoolers, girls and boys, youth electronics, hand-held and other games, puzzles, educational toys, media-driven products, and plush and fashion-related toys. Mattel's owned portfolio includes Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, and American Girl. In addition, it currently manufactures toy products for its segments both internally and externally (through manufacturing partners). Nearly 60% of its net sales were generated from North America in 2024, with the remainder stemming from international markets.

Mattel: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Mattel showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.11% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Mattel's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -4.88%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Mattel's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -1.84%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Mattel's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.63%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Mattel's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.26. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

