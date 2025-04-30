Where Lululemon Athletica Stands With Analysts

26 analysts have shared their evaluations of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 9 10 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 3 0 0 2M Ago 5 6 6 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $360.65, a high estimate of $500.00, and a low estimate of $275.00. A decline of 9.87% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Lululemon Athletica's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $300.00 $315.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Neutral $275.00 $330.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $302.00 $363.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $389.00 $391.00 Anna Andreeva Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $280.00 $315.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Lowers Buy $353.00 $424.00 Joseph Civello Truist Securities Lowers Buy $297.00 $380.00 Mark Altschwager Baird Lowers Outperform $370.00 $450.00 Alexandra Steiger Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $373.00 $411.00 Joseph Civello Truist Securities Lowers Buy $380.00 $460.00 Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $302.00 $313.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $309.00 $411.00 Ashley Owens Keybanc Lowers Overweight $400.00 $420.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $315.00 $375.00 Jay Sole UBS Lowers Neutral $335.00 $376.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Lowers Buy $424.00 $438.00 Anna Andreeva Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $315.00 $340.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $391.00 $437.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Lowers Buy $400.00 $480.00 Tom Nikic Needham Lowers Buy $366.00 $430.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $385.00 $445.00 Tom Nikic Needham Lowers Buy $430.00 $475.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Neutral $330.00 $380.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $445.00 $445.00 Alexandra Steiger Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $411.00 $420.00 Brian Nagel Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $500.00 $380.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Lululemon Athletica. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Lululemon Athletica compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Lululemon Athletica's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Lululemon Athletica analyst ratings.

Get to Know Lululemon Athletica Better

Lululemon Athletica designs, distributes, and markets athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and girls. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for both leisure and athletic activities such as yoga and running. Lululemon also sells fitness accessories, such as bags, yoga mats, and equipment. It sells its products through digital channels, a small number of wholesale partners, more than 760 company-owned stores in about two dozen countries in North America, Asia, and Western Europe, and about 40 franchised locations in the Middle East. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Key Indicators: Lululemon Athletica's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Lululemon Athletica's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 12.68%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Lululemon Athletica's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 20.72% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lululemon Athletica's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 18.01%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lululemon Athletica's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.19% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, Lululemon Athletica adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

