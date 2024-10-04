Where LPL Finl Hldgs Stands With Analysts

During the last three months, 15 analysts shared their evaluations of LPL Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ:LPLA), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 4 4 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $279.53, with a high estimate of $334.00 and a low estimate of $215.00. A 5.81% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $296.77.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of LPL Finl Hldgs among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gerald O'Hara Jefferies Lowers Buy $282.00 $309.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Lowers Buy $285.00 $325.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $271.00 $289.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $235.00 - Brennan Hawken UBS Lowers Neutral $215.00 $290.00 Craig Siegenthaler B of A Securities Announces Buy $268.00 - Bill Kirk TD Cowen Raises Hold $255.00 $243.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $310.00 $305.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Overweight $273.00 $313.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $315.00 $326.00 Michael Cho JP Morgan Raises Neutral $268.00 $261.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Overweight $313.00 $319.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Neutral $290.00 $285.00 Gerald O'Hara Jefferies Raises Buy $334.00 $322.00 Bill Kirk TD Cowen Raises Hold $279.00 $271.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to LPL Finl Hldgs. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of LPL Finl Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for LPL Finl Hldgs's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into LPL Finl Hldgs's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on LPL Finl Hldgs analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About LPL Finl Hldgs

LPL Financial Holdings is an independent broker/dealer that provides a platform of proprietary technology, brokerage, and investment advisory services to financial advisors and institutions. As of the end of June 2024, the company had over 23,000 advisors on its platform managing $1.5 trillion of client assets. The company doesn't have material operations outside of the United States.

Financial Milestones: LPL Finl Hldgs's Journey

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: LPL Finl Hldgs's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 18.75%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: LPL Finl Hldgs's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.32%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): LPL Finl Hldgs's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.19% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): LPL Finl Hldgs's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.17%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: LPL Finl Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.86.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

