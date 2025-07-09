Where LiveRamp Holdings Stands With Analysts

Analysts' ratings for LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $37.2, along with a high estimate of $48.00 and a low estimate of $28.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 8.61% from the previous average price target of $34.25.

A clear picture of LiveRamp Holdings's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Clark Wright DA Davidson Announces Buy $45.00 - Stan Zlotsky Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $34.00 $28.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Raises Buy $48.00 $45.00 Alec Brondolo Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $31.00 $26.00 Stan Zlotsky Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $28.00 $38.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to LiveRamp Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of LiveRamp Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of LiveRamp Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc is a technology company that helps companies build enduring brand and business value by collaborating responsibly with data. A groundbreaking leader in consumer privacy, data ethics, and foundational identity, LiveRamp offers a connected customer view with clarity and context while protecting brand and consumer trust. The Company provides a data collaboration platform, essentially acting as a data collaboration hub where businesses can securely share and manage first-party consumer data with trusted partners while prioritizing data privacy and ethics.

LiveRamp Holdings: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining LiveRamp Holdings's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 9.82% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: LiveRamp Holdings's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -3.32% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): LiveRamp Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -0.66%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): LiveRamp Holdings's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.5%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, LiveRamp Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

