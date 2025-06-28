Where To Live on $2,500 a Month — in New York

For most New Yorkers, a life in NYC is a complete no-go due to the metro’s sky-high cost of living. In the past 10 years, housing costs in the Big Apple have spiked by nearly 70%. But there are dozens of other cities in New York, and many of them are far more reasonable in terms of costs of living than NYC. Or so it is for single renters.

Read More: Here’s the Cost of Living in Every State

Find Out: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

In a new study, GOBankingRates determined the cities in New York where one can live on $2,500 a month, factoring in the average monthly costs of rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities. Below are the 12 cities in the Empire State where it’s easiest to get by $2,500 — though you’ll still be stretched pretty thin in some.

12. Binghamton

Average monthly rent: $1,304

$1,304 Average monthly groceries cost: $341.71

$341.71 Average monthly healthcare cost: $419.94

$419.94 Average monthly utilities cost: $288.76

$288.76 Total monthly necessities expenditures: $2,354.04

11. Hilton

Average monthly rent: $1,284

$1,284 Average monthly groceries cost: $350.10

$350.10 Average monthly healthcare cost: $393.88

$393.88 Average monthly utilities cost: $313.07

$313.07 Total monthly necessities expenditures: $2,340.59

10. Brockport

Average monthly rent: $1,271

$1,271 Average monthly groceries cost: $347.30

$347.30 Average monthly healthcare cost: $393.88

$393.88 Average monthly utilities cost: $313.07

$313.07 Total monthly necessities expenditures: $2,325.10

Discover the Cost: The Living Wage a Family of Four Needs in All 50 States

9. Watertown

Average monthly rent: $1,239

$1,239 Average monthly groceries cost: $344.85

$344.85 Average monthly healthcare cost: $406.73

$406.73 Average monthly utilities cost: $327.78

$327.78 Total monthly necessities expenditures: $2,318.59

8. Rome

Average monthly rent: $1,201

$1,201 Average monthly groceries cost: $342.06

$342.06 Average monthly healthcare cost: $408.56

$408.56 Average monthly utilities cost: $331.68

$331.68 Total monthly necessities expenditures: $2,283.80

7. Tonawanda

Average monthly rent: $1,237

$1,237 Average monthly groceries cost: $346.95

$346.95 Average monthly healthcare cost: $386.17

$386.17 Average monthly utilities cost: $306.77

$306.77 Total monthly necessities expenditures: $2,277.04

6. Auburn

Average monthly rent: $1,186

$1,186 Average monthly groceries cost: $343.45

$343.45 Average monthly healthcare cost: $429.85

$429.85 Average monthly utilities cost: $302.87

$302.87 Total monthly necessities expenditures: $2,261.87

5. Niagara Falls

Average monthly rent: $1,185

$1,185 Average monthly groceries cost: $335.76

$335.76 Average monthly healthcare cost: $384.34

$384.34 Average monthly utilities cost: $327.78

$327.78 Total monthly necessities expenditures: $2,233.30

4. Elmira

Average monthly rent: $1,155

$1,155 Average monthly groceries cost: $332.96

$332.96 Average monthly healthcare cost: $429.49

$429.49 Average monthly utilities cost: $303.77

$303.77 Total monthly necessities expenditures: $2,220.81

3. Johnson City

Average monthly rent: $1,154

$1,154 Average monthly groceries cost: $337.16

$337.16 Average monthly healthcare cost: $419.94

$419.94 Average monthly utilities cost: $295.36

$295.36 Total monthly necessities expenditures: $2,205.97

2. North Tonawanda

Average monthly rent: $1,124

$1,124 Average monthly groceries cost: $351.15

$351.15 Average monthly healthcare cost: $384.34

$384.34 Average monthly utilities cost: $328.08

$328.08 Total monthly necessities expenditures: $2,187.60

1. Lockport

Average monthly rent: $980

$980 Average monthly groceries cost: $348.70

$348.70 Average monthly healthcare cost: $384.34

$384.34 Average monthly utilities cost: $301.07

$301.07 Total monthly necessities expenditures: $2,014.08

Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the cities in New York where one can live on $2,500 a month. GOBankingRates first isolated all cities in New York with a 2025 average monthly rent under $1,800. GOBankingRates then used Sperling’s Best to find the cost of living index for each listed city, looking at grocery, utilities and healthcare index scores. Next, GOBankingRates used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics 2023 Consumer Expenditure Survey to find the annual expenditure amount for both grocery (“food at home”), utilities (utilities and public services) and healthcare costs to find how much one would spend on groceries, utilities and healthcare in each city on a monthly basis. GOBankingRates then added monthly housing, grocery, utilities and healthcare costs together to find where one can live on $2,500 a month in New York. All data was collected and is up to date as of June 23, 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Where To Live on $2,500 a Month — in New York

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.