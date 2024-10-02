Where Lincoln National Stands With Analysts

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Lincoln National, revealing an average target of $32.25, a high estimate of $35.00, and a low estimate of $29.00. A 2.27% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $33.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Lincoln National among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Barnidge Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $34.00 $37.00 Alex Scott Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $35.00 - Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $29.00 $30.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $31.00 $32.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Lincoln National. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Lincoln National compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Lincoln National's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Lincoln National's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Lincoln National Better

Lincoln National Corp operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses. The company's operating segment includes Annuities; Retirement Plan Services; Life Insurance and Group Protection. Its products include fixed and indexed annuities, variable annuities, universal life insurance (UL), variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL, indexed universal life insurance (IUL), term life insurance, employer-sponsored retirement plans and services, and group life, disability and dental.

A Deep Dive into Lincoln National's Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Lincoln National's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 56.65% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Lincoln National's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 19.25%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lincoln National's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 13.07% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lincoln National's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.23%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.89, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

