Where Lennox Intl Stands With Analysts

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on Lennox Intl (NYSE:LII), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 3 4 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 1 3 2 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $576.44, a high estimate of $696.00, and a low estimate of $450.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 0.69%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Lennox Intl is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joe Ritchie Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $691.00 $619.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $550.00 $500.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Underweight $549.00 $455.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $696.00 $702.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $582.00 $580.00 Damian Karas UBS Lowers Neutral $570.00 $625.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $500.00 $550.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Lowers Neutral $600.00 $608.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $450.00 $585.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Lennox Intl. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Lennox Intl compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Lennox Intl's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Lennox Intl's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Lennox Intl

Lennox International manufactures and distributes heating, ventilating, air conditioning, and refrigeration products to replacement (75% of sales) and new construction (25% of sales) markets. In fiscal 2024, residential HVAC was 67% of sales and commercial HVAC and Heatcraft refrigeration was 33% of sales. The company goes to market with multiple brands, but Lennox is the company's flagship HVAC brand. The Texas-based company is focused on North America after the sale of its European HVAC and refrigeration businesses in late 2023.

Financial Insights: Lennox Intl

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Lennox Intl's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.44%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 11.22%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lennox Intl's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 14.13%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lennox Intl's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.47%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Lennox Intl's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.75. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

