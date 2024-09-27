Where Legend Biotech Stands With Analysts

In the latest quarter, 10 analysts provided ratings for Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $76.7, a high estimate of $90.00, and a low estimate of $67.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 0.92% increase from the previous average price target of $76.00.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Legend Biotech. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $86.00 $86.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $73.00 $73.00 Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $86.00 $86.00 George Farmer Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $76.00 $70.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $73.00 $73.00 George Farmer Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $70.00 $65.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $73.00 $73.00 Yaron Werber TD Cowen Lowers Buy $67.00 $71.00 Kostas Biliouris BMO Capital Maintains Outperform $90.00 $90.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $73.00 $73.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Legend Biotech. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Legend Biotech compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Legend Biotech's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Discovering Legend Biotech: A Closer Look

Legend Biotech Corp is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The firm's lead product candidate, LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, is a chimeric antigen receptor, or CAR, T cell therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the United States of America. The company generates revenue from License and Collaboration revenue.

Legend Biotech's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Legend Biotech showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 154.36% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Legend Biotech's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -9.76%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Legend Biotech's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.57%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Legend Biotech's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.02%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, Legend Biotech adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

