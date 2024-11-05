Where Lattice Semiconductor Stands With Analysts

During the last three months, 8 analysts shared their evaluations of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 3 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Lattice Semiconductor, revealing an average target of $58.0, a high estimate of $85.00, and a low estimate of $44.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 10.96% lower than the prior average price target of $65.14.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Lattice Semiconductor is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Lowers Positive $55.00 $65.00 Tristan Gerra Baird Lowers Outperform $44.00 $70.00 John Vinh Keybanc Lowers Overweight $54.00 $60.00 Hans Mosesmann Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $85.00 $85.00 Ruben Roy Stifel Maintains Buy $55.00 $55.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Maintains Buy $61.00 $61.00 David Williams Benchmark Maintains Buy $60.00 $60.00 Srini Pajjuri Raymond James Announces Outperform $50.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Lattice Semiconductor. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Lattice Semiconductor compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Lattice Semiconductor's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Lattice Semiconductor's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp is a developer of semiconductor technology that it distributes through products, solutions, and licenses. The company reaches its customers through consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company has one operating segment namely the core Lattice business that includes silicon-based and silicon-enabling products, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. The products of the company are offered globally; and, the majority of sales are derived from customers in Asia.

Breaking Down Lattice Semiconductor's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Challenges: Lattice Semiconductor's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -34.72%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Lattice Semiconductor's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 18.24% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lattice Semiconductor's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.28%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lattice Semiconductor's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.75%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.03.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

