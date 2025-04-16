Where Las Vegas Sands Stands With Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Las Vegas Sands, presenting an average target of $55.6, a high estimate of $67.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. This current average has decreased by 0.89% from the previous average price target of $56.10.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Las Vegas Sands. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Stephen Grambling |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $45.00|$47.00 | |Stephen Grambling |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $49.00|$51.00 | |Chad Beynon |Macquarie |Maintains |Outperform | $58.00|$58.00 | |George Choi |Citigroup |Raises |Buy | $67.00|$64.50 | |Daniel Politzer |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $59.00|$60.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Las Vegas Sands. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Las Vegas Sands. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Las Vegas Sands compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Las Vegas Sands compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Las Vegas Sands's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Las Vegas Sands's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Las Vegas Sands analyst ratings.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands is the world's largest operator of fully integrated resorts, featuring casino, hotel, entertainment, food and beverage, retail, and convention center operations. The company owns the Venetian Macao, Sands Macao, Londoner Macao, Four Seasons Hotel Macao, and Parisian Macao, as well as the Marina Bay Sands resort in Singapore. We expect Sands to open a fourth tower in Singapore in 2031. Its Venetian and Palazzo Las Vegas assets in the US were sold to Apollo and Vici in 2022. After the sale of its Vegas assets, the company generates all its EBITDA from Asia, with its casino operations generating the majority of sales.

Understanding the Numbers: Las Vegas Sands's Finances

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: Las Vegas Sands's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.65%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Las Vegas Sands's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 11.19% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Las Vegas Sands's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 10.27%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Las Vegas Sands's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.54% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 4.77.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for LVS

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Feb 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Jan 2025 Macquarie Maintains Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for LVS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.