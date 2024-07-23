Where Krispy Kreme Stands With Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $14.75, a high estimate of $16.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. A decline of 7.81% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Krispy Kreme's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sorabh Daga HSBC Announces Buy $14.00 - Sara Senatore B of A Securities Lowers Buy $16.00 $19.00 Bill Chappell Truist Securities Raises Buy $15.00 $13.00 Rahul Krotthapalli JP Morgan Announces Overweight $14.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Krispy Kreme. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Krispy Kreme compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Krispy Kreme's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Krispy Kreme's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme Inc is a sweet treat brands company. The company's Original Glazed doughnut is recognized for its hot-off-the-line, melt-in- your-mouth experience. It operates through its network of fresh Doughnut Shops, partnerships with retailers, and a growing ecommerce and delivery business. The company conducts its business through the following three reported segments namely U.S., includes all operations in the U.S. and Canada, Insomnia Cookies shops, and the Branded Sweet Treat Line; International includes operations in the U.K., Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and Mexico; and Market Development includes franchise operations across the globe, as well as operations in Japan. It derives maximum revenue from U.S. Segment.

Understanding the Numbers: Krispy Kreme's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Krispy Kreme's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.67% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Krispy Kreme's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.93%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Krispy Kreme's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.73%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Krispy Kreme's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.26%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Krispy Kreme's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

