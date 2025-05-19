Where Kosmos Energy Stands With Analysts

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $3.38, along with a high estimate of $4.00 and a low estimate of $3.00. A decline of 17.96% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Kosmos Energy's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $3.00 $3.50 William Janela Mizuho Lowers Neutral $3.00 $4.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $3.50 $4.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $4.00 $5.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Kosmos Energy. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Kosmos Energy compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Kosmos Energy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Kosmos Energy's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Kosmos Energy's Background

Kosmos Energy Ltd is a deepwater exploration and production company focused on meeting the world's growing demand for energy. It has diversified oil and gas production from assets offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, Mauritania, Senegal and the Gulf of America. The Company had operations in four geographic reporting segments: Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, Mauritania/Senegal and the Gulf of America. The majority of revenue is derived from the Ghana segment.

Kosmos Energy: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Kosmos Energy's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -30.77%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Kosmos Energy's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -38.12%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kosmos Energy's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -9.62%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kosmos Energy's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.09%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Kosmos Energy's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.59. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

