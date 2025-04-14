Where KBR Stands With Analysts

KBR (NYSE:KBR) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $66.75, a high estimate of $76.00, and a low estimate of $60.00. A 10.1% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $74.25.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive KBR is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Tobey Sommer |Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $60.00|$70.00 | |Jerry Revich |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Buy | $64.00|$75.00 | |Sangita Jain |Keybanc |Lowers |Overweight | $67.00|$70.00 | |Andrew Kaplowitz |Citigroup |Lowers |Buy | $76.00|$82.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to KBR. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to KBR. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of KBR compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of KBR compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for KBR's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of KBR's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on KBR analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About KBR

KBR, formerly Kellogg Brown & Root, is global provider of technology, integrated engineering, procurement, and construction delivery, and operations and maintenance services. The company's business is organized into two segments: government solutions and sustainable technology solutions. KBR has operations in over 30 countries and employs approximately 34,000 people. The firm generated $7.7 billion in revenue in 2024.

KBR: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: KBR's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 22.66%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: KBR's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 3.63%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): KBR's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 5.21%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): KBR's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.15%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: KBR's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.96, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for KBR

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Buy Feb 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Buy Feb 2025 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for KBR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.