Where Johnson Controls Intl Stands With Analysts

During the last three months, 10 analysts shared their evaluations of Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 4 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $94.2, a high estimate of $105.00, and a low estimate of $84.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $89.56, the current average has increased by 5.18%.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Johnson Controls Intl. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $85.00 $88.00 Amit Mehrotra UBS Raises Buy $103.00 $90.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Overweight $100.00 $87.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $93.00 $86.00 Joe O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $98.00 $92.00 Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $105.00 $95.00 Scott Davis Melius Research Announces Hold $95.00 - Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $87.00 $88.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Neutral $84.00 $85.00 Joe O'Dea Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $92.00 $95.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Johnson Controls Intl. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Johnson Controls Intl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Johnson Controls Intl's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Johnson Controls Intl's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Johnson Controls manufactures, installs, and services commercial HVAC systems, building management platforms and controls, fire and security solutions, and industrial refrigeration units. Commercial HVAC and fire and security each account for approximately 45% of sales, while industrial refrigeration and other solutions account for the remaining 10% of revenue. In fiscal 2024, Johnson Controls generated nearly $23 billion in pro forma revenue.

Key Indicators: Johnson Controls Intl's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Johnson Controls Intl showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.17% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Johnson Controls Intl's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.72%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Johnson Controls Intl's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.62%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Johnson Controls Intl's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.99%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, Johnson Controls Intl adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

