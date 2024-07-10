Where JELD-WEN Holding Stands With Analysts

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE:JELD) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 1 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for JELD-WEN Holding, presenting an average target of $15.25, a high estimate of $19.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 18.67%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive JELD-WEN Holding. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Susan Maklari Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $14.00 $19.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $15.00 $18.00 Mike Dahl RBC Capital Lowers Underperform $13.00 $16.00 John Lovallo UBS Lowers Buy $19.00 $22.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to JELD-WEN Holding. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of JELD-WEN Holding compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of JELD-WEN Holding's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of JELD-WEN Holding's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About JELD-WEN Holding

JELD-WEN Holding Inc is engaged in door and window manufacturing. The company designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior building products, offering a selection of doors, windows, walls, and related products. The products are used in the new construction of residential single and multi-family homes and non-residential buildings. The firm's operating segments are North America, Europe, and Australasia. It generates a majority of its revenue from North America.

Financial Insights: JELD-WEN Holding

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: JELD-WEN Holding's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -11.23%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: JELD-WEN Holding's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -2.89%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): JELD-WEN Holding's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -3.34%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): JELD-WEN Holding's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.94%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, JELD-WEN Holding faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

