Where Itron Stands With Analysts

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $129.0, with a high estimate of $133.00 and a low estimate of $121.00. This current average has increased by 1.18% from the previous average price target of $127.50.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Itron among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $121.00 $124.00 Joseph Osha Guggenheim Maintains Buy $133.00 $133.00 Joseph Osha Guggenheim Lowers Buy $133.00 $135.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $124.00 $119.00 Austin Moeller Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $132.00 $130.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $131.00 $124.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Itron. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Itron's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Itron: A Closer Look

Itron Inc provides solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates under the Itron brand and manages and reports under three operating segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sense that do not have communications capability embedded for use with broader Itron systems. The Networked Solutions segment includes a combination of communicating devices, network infrastructure, and associated application software designed and sold as a complete solution. The Outcome segment includes their value-added, enhanced software and services which manage, organize, analyze, and interpret data to improve decision-making and maximize operational profitability.

Financial Insights: Itron

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Itron's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.61% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Itron's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.78% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Itron's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.55%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Itron's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.89%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Itron's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.85. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

