Where Is The Stock Market Heading Next?

It's safe to say the stock market can’t wait for September -- a historically brutal month for stocks — to be over. Over the past three weeks, stocks have gotten punished, losing some 7% from their peak on September 2 and are now on the brink of correction territory, defined by a decline of 10% from a recent peak. Many analysts are expecting that, and then some.

This reality has left many investors, who were betting on a so-called “V-shaped recovery,” to question not only their risk tolerance, but also their sanity, asking themselves, who would place these sorts of bets during a pandemic? Meanwhile, the so-called “reopening trade” — stocks that were punished by closures — seems to be over as rising coronavirus cases has ignited fears of a second wave which may prompt more business re-closures.

But the recent selloff, which has unraveled what was a bullish trend only a month ago, shouldn’t have been a surprise, considering the many uncertainties that still exist such as the result of the election and when a COVID-19 vaccine will be available. Nicholas Colas, Co-founder of DataTrek Research, believes the two main root causes of the recent selloff to be recent weakness in real-time economic indicators and the lack of movement on a fiscal stimulus package. The latter issue could sway sentiment as Congress and the White House may vote on a package next week, according to multiple reports.

But revisionists don’t make money in these environments. Speculators do. So it’s now’s the time to look forward and try to assess where the market is heading next. With September almost gone, I’ve begun to look forward to the third quarter earnings season, which ramps up in a couple of weeks. Financial results from large cap technology heavyweights, namely the FAANGs — Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX) and Google parent Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) — will be barometers of where stocks will likely close the year.

At the height of the pandemic, investors gravitated to these names for their perceived safety. That has proven to be the right trade, given their impressive earnings results in the preceding two quarters. At the same time, however, their collective popularity has raised valuation concerns, prompting the tech selloff to become a popular theme. But as I have said for some time (and will continue to say), the best place to ride out the market uncertainty is with high-quality companies, with strong balance sheets and earnings you can depend on.

These qualities are assigned premiums no matter what market we’re in. That’s why they are more expensive on relative basis when compared to, say, the broader S&P 500 index. Despite concerns about valuation, any pullback in these stocks will be, in my opinion, a solid opportunity for long-term investors who are looking to own the FAANGs over the next three to five years. Where the “re-opening trade” has failed, the stay-at-home stocks such as Zoom (ZM), Adobe (ADBE), DocuSign (DOCU) and Salesforce (CRM), among others, will re-emerge and continue to thrive.

In the months and quarters ahead, these names will power not only techs higher, but also the entire market. As such, my advice will continue to be that until there is a vaccine and states can safely re-open (and stay open), investors should stay with the winners that have benefited from the pandemic. That is not to say that these stocks won’t be volatile, but knowing that their businesses are well-insulated from the disruption make them much safer plays both on a relative and risk-reward basis.

